Russia puts Zelenskyy on wanted list
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 15:19
The website of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has posted a message about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being put on the wanted list.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti
Details: It is reported that the Russian Interior Ministry has put Zelenskyy on the wanted list "under an article of the Criminal Code". The exact article is not mentioned.
Advertisement:
The website has posted a pre-war photo of Zelenskyy and his data.
The Russians provided no other details.
Support UP or become our patron!