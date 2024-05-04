All Sections
Russia puts Zelenskyy on wanted list

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 May 2024, 15:19
Russia puts Zelenskyy on wanted list
Screenshot

The website of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has posted a message about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being put on the wanted list.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: It is reported that the Russian Interior Ministry has put Zelenskyy on the wanted list "under an article of the Criminal Code". The exact article is not mentioned.

The website has posted a pre-war photo of Zelenskyy and his data.

The Russians provided no other details.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyRussiapropaganda
All News
