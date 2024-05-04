Fires still being extinguished in Kharkiv after Shahed drone attack – photo

Firefighters are still dealing with the aftermath of Russia's large-scale drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv as of the morning of 4 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that three fires at different addresses were recorded as a result of the nighttime large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv.

A fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The largest fire broke out in warehouses, with a total area of approximately 3,000 square metres.

A fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

Two strikes by the Russian Shahed attack drones were recorded in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May. A total of four people were injured, including a child.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that the Russians launched 13 Shahed attack drones on the night of 3-4 May and Ukraine’s air defence destroyed all of them.

