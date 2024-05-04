Fires still being extinguished in Kharkiv after Shahed drone attack – photo
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 09:10
Firefighters are still dealing with the aftermath of Russia's large-scale drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv as of the morning of 4 May.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that three fires at different addresses were recorded as a result of the nighttime large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv.
The largest fire broke out in warehouses, with a total area of approximately 3,000 square metres.
Background:
- Two strikes by the Russian Shahed attack drones were recorded in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May. A total of four people were injured, including a child.
- Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that the Russians launched 13 Shahed attack drones on the night of 3-4 May and Ukraine’s air defence destroyed all of them.
