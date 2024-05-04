All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fires still being extinguished in Kharkiv after Shahed drone attack – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 May 2024, 09:10
Fires still being extinguished in Kharkiv after Shahed drone attack – photo
A fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters are still dealing with the aftermath of Russia's large-scale drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv as of the morning of 4 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Details: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that three fires at different addresses were recorded as a result of the nighttime large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv.

 
A fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The largest fire broke out in warehouses, with a total area of approximately 3,000 square metres.

 
A fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • Two strikes by the Russian Shahed attack drones were recorded in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May. A total of four people were injured, including a child.
  • Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that the Russians launched 13 Shahed attack drones on the night of 3-4 May and Ukraine’s air defence destroyed all of them.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivShahed dronefireattack
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Kharkiv
Russian drones hit Kharkiv twice: large fire breaks out, four people injured, including child
Explosions rock Kharkiv: Russians launch attack drones at the city
Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided bombs: woman killed, two more people injured – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: