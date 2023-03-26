All Sections
France transfers 183 tons of energy equipment to Ukraine

Sunday, 26 March 2023, 14:20

Since August 2022, France has sent 22 cargoes of energy equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid, with a total weight of 183 tons.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

The equipment includes generators of various capacities, automatic switches, uniform, disconnectors, lighting devices, chemical products, and gas equipment necessary for repair work.

In March of this year, 1,389 convectors and 11 generators provided by the Electricians Without Borders French public organisation arrived from France.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko thanked France for helping Ukraine's energy sector.

"The obtained equipment is used to restore electricity and gas supply to thousands of Ukrainian families as soon as possible. This is the contribution of our French partners not only to the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system, but also to the energy security of Europe," Herman Halushchenko emphasised.

Background: On 16 March 2022, the Ukrainian and European energy systems united, thanks to which the trump card for energy blackmail was knocked out of the hands of the Russian Federation.

