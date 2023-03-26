All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


France transfers 183 tons of energy equipment to Ukraine

Sunday, 26 March 2023, 14:20

Since August 2022, France has sent 22 cargoes of energy equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid, with a total weight of 183 tons.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

The equipment includes generators of various capacities, automatic switches, uniform, disconnectors, lighting devices, chemical products, and gas equipment necessary for repair work.

Advertisement:

In March of this year, 1,389 convectors and 11 generators provided by the Electricians Without Borders French public organisation arrived from France.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko thanked France for helping Ukraine's energy sector.

"The obtained equipment is used to restore electricity and gas supply to thousands of Ukrainian families as soon as possible. This is the contribution of our French partners not only to the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system, but also to the energy security of Europe," Herman Halushchenko emphasised.

Background: On 16 March 2022, the Ukrainian and European energy systems united, thanks to which the trump card for energy blackmail was knocked out of the hands of the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: