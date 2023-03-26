Death toll rises in Wednesday missile attack on Zaporizhzhia
Sunday, 26 March 2023, 14:35
The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 22 March has increased – an 18-year-old died in the hospital.
Source: Ukrinform with reference to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The death toll from the terrorist attack on 22 March has increased.
A teenager born in 2004 died in the hospital.
Details: According to the Oblast Military Administration, the boy had an open craniocerebral injury. Doctors fought for the victim's life for two days, but could not save him.
Background:
- On Wednesday, 22 March, around 12:00,the Russian military launched six missiles on the city of Zaporizhzhia. One of them hit two apartment buildings standing next to each other.
- The Air Force said that the Russian occupiers fired from a multiple-launch rocket system, possibly a Tornado S.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the attack.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!