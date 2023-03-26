All Sections
Death toll rises in Wednesday missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 March 2023, 14:35
Death toll rises in Wednesday missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 22 March has increased – an 18-year-old died in the hospital.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The death toll from the terrorist attack on 22 March has increased.

A teenager born in 2004 died in the hospital.

Details: According to the Oblast Military Administration, the boy had an open craniocerebral injury. Doctors fought for the victim's life for two days, but could not save him.

Background:

