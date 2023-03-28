Russians shelled 9 oblasts and killed 8 people during the day

The Russians attacked the territory of nine oblasts in Ukraine over the past day, killing eight civilians.

Quote: "According to the information provided by the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, during the past day, Russian troops shelled the territory of nine oblasts of Ukraine."

Details: It is reported that eight people have been killed and 66 more have been injured as a result of the attacks.

In total, 124 settlements were attacked using various types of weapons (mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, S-300 air defence systems, Kh-31 cruise missiles, tactical aircraft, and UAVs), and 76 infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

