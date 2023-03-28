All Sections
Ukraine's mineral resources damaged by UAH10 trillion due to war

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 15:02

According to preliminary estimates, Ukraine's mineral resources have been damaged by UAH 10 trillion [US$271 billion]. Seven methods have already been adopted and registered with the Ministry of Justice to calculate the environmental damage caused by Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine, reported by Ukrinform

Quote from the Ministry representative: "In particular, losses are already being calculated in four areas. These include land, soil, air and water resources. The State Ecological Inspectorate is working in this area, and almost UAH 2 trillion (US$54 billion) in damages has been calculated.

And this is just the beginning, because there is still a lot of work to be done. We still need to calculate the losses related to forests and the nature reserve fund."

Details: According to Oleksandr Stavniichuk, Head of the Environmental Control Office of the Environmental Control and Methodology Department at the Ministry, preliminary estimates suggest that the amount of damage is about UAH 10 trillion when talking just about the damage caused to Ukrainian mineral resources.

Background:

  • The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine has developed a new methodology of environmental damage observation and calculation, according to which the damage caused by Russia is currently estimated as UAH2 trillion (US$54 billion).
  • Russian aggression caused damage to Ukraine's environment in the amount of more than UAH 1.74 trillion [approximately US$46 billion] during the 11 months of the full-scale war.

