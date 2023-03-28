All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's mineral resources damaged by UAH10 trillion due to war

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 15:02

According to preliminary estimates, Ukraine's mineral resources have been damaged by UAH 10 trillion [US$271 billion]. Seven methods have already been adopted and registered with the Ministry of Justice to calculate the environmental damage caused by Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine, reported by Ukrinform

Quote from the Ministry representative: "In particular, losses are already being calculated in four areas. These include land, soil, air and water resources. The State Ecological Inspectorate is working in this area, and almost UAH 2 trillion (US$54 billion) in damages has been calculated.

And this is just the beginning, because there is still a lot of work to be done. We still need to calculate the losses related to forests and the nature reserve fund."

Details: According to Oleksandr Stavniichuk, Head of the Environmental Control Office of the Environmental Control and Methodology Department at the Ministry, preliminary estimates suggest that the amount of damage is about UAH 10 trillion when talking just about the damage caused to Ukrainian mineral resources.

Background:

  • The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine has developed a new methodology of environmental damage observation and calculation, according to which the damage caused by Russia is currently estimated as UAH2 trillion (US$54 billion).
  • Russian aggression caused damage to Ukraine's environment in the amount of more than UAH 1.74 trillion [approximately US$46 billion] during the 11 months of the full-scale war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News