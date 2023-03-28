Number of child casualties increases in Ukraine

The number of children affected by the Russian aggression increased in Ukraine.

Source: the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

As of the morning of 28 March 2023, the number of child casualties rose to at least 1,408.

More precisely, 465 children died and over 943 received injuries of various degrees of severity.

On 27 March, as a result of the Russian attack on the town of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, a 17-year old boy was injured.

The biggest number of child casualties is in the following regions:

Donetsk Oblast – 446;

Kharkiv Oblast – 273;

Kyiv Oblast – 127;

Kherson Oblast – 94;

Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 88;

Mykolaiv Oblast – 85;

Chernihiv Oblast – 68;

Luhansk Oblast – 66;

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 66.

"These are not final numbers. They are being specified in the combat action areas and in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the Prosecutor General’s Office states.

In addition to this, due to large-scale bombings and attacks by the Armed Forces of Russia, 3,126 educational facilities were damaged, 438 of them were destroyed completely.

