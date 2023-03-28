All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of child casualties increases in Ukraine

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 16:07

The number of children affected by the Russian aggression increased in Ukraine.

Source: the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

As of the morning of 28 March 2023, the number of child casualties rose to at least 1,408.

Advertisement:

More precisely, 465 children died and over 943 received injuries of various degrees of severity.

On 27 March, as a result of the Russian attack on the town of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, a 17-year old boy was injured.

 
465 children died and over 943 received injuries of various degrees of severity

The biggest number of child casualties is in the following regions:

  • Donetsk Oblast – 446;
  • Kharkiv Oblast – 273;
  • Kyiv Oblast – 127;
  • Kherson Oblast – 94;
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 88;
  • Mykolaiv Oblast – 85;
  • Chernihiv Oblast – 68;
  • Luhansk Oblast – 66;
  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 66.

"These are not final numbers. They are being specified in the combat action areas and in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the Prosecutor General’s Office states.

In addition to this, due to large-scale bombings and attacks by the Armed Forces of Russia, 3,126 educational facilities were damaged, 438 of them were destroyed completely. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: