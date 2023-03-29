All Sections
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 13:45

OLEKSII PAVLYSH

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This is his second visit to the plant since the Russians captured it.

Source: Ukrainian national nuclear energy company Energoatom

Quote: "This time Rafael Grossi plans to see how the situation at the ZNPP has changed, talk to the staff working there, and act as a guarantor of the rotation of members of the IAEA’s permanent mission, which has been at the ZNPP since September 2022."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant together with Grossi and discussed the protection of the ZNPP with him.

Earlier, it was reported that Grossi would visit the ZNPP.

