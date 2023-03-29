Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine

Russian special services representatives involved Ukrainian teenagers to spread fake information about locations being mined.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of a teenage group that was spreading information about fake mines throughout the country.

The leader of the group turned out to be an underage boy from Chernihiv Oblast.

Photo: SSU

The SSU found contacts of his Russian handlers, who kept in touch with him via a messenger app, instructing him.

The group of fake miners also included underage students. Most often, they reported on the "mining" of buildings of state authorities, as well as social infrastructure targets. For example, they simultaneously reported on the fake mining of 14 local courts last October.

Quote: "In this way, the enemy tried to destabilise the internal situation in Ukraine. It was established that the "mailing" was carried out on behalf of third parties and involved the use of special computer programs to hide their location," the SSU said.

The law enforcement officers added that criminal proceedings have been initiated in this case under the article on knowingly false information about the preparation of an explosion, arson or other actions. This entails a punishment of 8 years of imprisonment, as stipulated in the Criminal Code.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine also exposes collaborationists in the occupied territories. For example, in Luhansk Oblast, law enforcement officers detained two female principals, who collaborated with the occupiers.

A school principal in Melitopol transferred educational institutions to barracks. The SSU also informed her of the suspicion of collaborationism.

