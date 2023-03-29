All Sections
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a boat used by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to move between the Dnipro Islands in the country's south.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) 

Quote: "The result of firing missions conducted by our missile and artillery units is the demilitarisation of 12 Russians, [the destruction of] another motorboat that the occupiers tried to use to move the sabotage and reconnaissance group between Dnipro Islands, the destruction of the Orlan-10 unmanned reconnaissance vehicle and the multipurpose tractor for artillery installations."

Details: Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that on the evening of 28 March, the Russian occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs from two Su-35 fighter jets on the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast. Destruction of residential, economic, and administrative buildings, economic structures, and damaged communications was reported. There were no casualties.

Apart from that, Operational Command Pivden (South) reports that the Russian ship grouping in the Black Sea has been reduced to 6 units because of the storm. One underwater missile carrier equipped with four Kalibr missiles is on duty.

