UK intelligence doubts Russia's ability to use new military developments in Ukraine

Russia is likely to be unable to use its new military developments on a sufficient scale in a full-scale aggression in Ukraine due to technological restrictions and Western sanctions.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review; European Pravda

The UK Defence Intelligence review mentions that despite the war in Ukraine, Russian defence companies continue to showcase their products at major international arms fairs. The Arena-E active protection system (APS), designed to improve the survivability of armoured vehicles, was displayed at a recent event.

"Its promotional literature states that it ‘defeats the threats that are most dangerous for armoured vehicles…if you value your armour and crews you need Arena-E’," British Intelligence quoted.

At the same time, the review notes that there has been no evidence of Arena-E systems being installed on Russia’s own vehicles in Ukraine, where it has lost over 5,000 armoured vehicles.

"This is likely due to Russian industry’s inability to manufacture high-tech systems at scale; a problem which is exacerbated by the effect of international sanctions," the intelligence agency stated.

Previously: The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom predicted that he weather would worsen for moving around the city of Bakhmut, which would probably give an advantage to Ukrainian defenders.

