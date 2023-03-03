All Sections
UK intelligence doubts Russia's ability to use new military developments in Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 07:59

Russia is likely to be unable to use its new military developments on a sufficient scale in a full-scale aggression in Ukraine due to technological restrictions and Western sanctions.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review; European Pravda

The UK Defence Intelligence review mentions that despite the war in Ukraine, Russian defence companies continue to showcase their products at major international arms fairs. The Arena-E active protection system (APS), designed to improve the survivability of armoured vehicles, was displayed at a recent event.

"Its promotional literature states that it ‘defeats the threats that are most dangerous for armoured vehicles…if you value your armour and crews you need Arena-E’," British Intelligence quoted.

At the same time, the review notes that there has been no evidence of Arena-E systems being installed on Russia’s own vehicles in Ukraine, where it has lost over 5,000 armoured vehicles.

"This is likely due to Russian industry’s inability to manufacture high-tech systems at scale; a problem which is exacerbated by the effect of international sanctions," the intelligence agency stated.

Previously: The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom predicted that he weather would worsen for moving around the city of Bakhmut, which would probably give an advantage to Ukrainian defenders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

