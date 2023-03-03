All Sections
Artillery and shells are No.1 needs to stop Russia – Zelenskyy

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 15:32
Large amounts of artillery and ammunition are Ukraine's primary need in the war.

Source: Interfax news outlet, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits in the city of Lviv on 3 March; press service of the Office of the President

Quote: "Artillery is the No. 1 thing we need. Both [artillery] systems and ammunition, as well as shells in large quantities to stop Russia. Not to attack their territory, but to drive them out of ours."

Details: When asked how Ukraine could speed up the supply of weapons, Zelenskyy replied: "To speak publicly about what we lack."

He emphasised that states that help Ukraine may also publicly support the supply of weapons. In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine would soon obtain a tank army.

Quote: "No matter what, we will get a tank army. I am absolutely sure of this. We can already see how our Armed Forces and our guys are training. Very soon the whole thing will be ready. However, at the same time, there is a corresponding deficit. Covering [with the help of partners – ed.] all these gaps, the constant deficit, is what can help us."

