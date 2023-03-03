Russian projectile falls into Sumy Oblast resident's garden, killing old man

The Russian military attacked Sumy Oblast on the morning of 3 March, killing a pensioner who was in his garden near his house.

Source: press service of the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office; press service of the Prosecutor General's Office

Details: As the prosecutor's office states, the Russian military hit the village of Starykove, Shostka district; a 73-year-old man who had been in his garden near his house succumbed to shrapnel wounds.

The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

