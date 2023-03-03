All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US imposes sanctions against a number of Russians for persecution of opposition politician Kara-Murza

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 19:23

Joe Biden's administration imposed sanctions on Friday, 3 March, on a number of Russians involved in the unlawful detention of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent human rights activist and critic of the Kremlin, who is currently in prison in Moscow.

Source: U.S. Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The United States has called for Kara-Murza's "immediate and unconditional release".

Kara-Murza, who has survived two poisonings, has been incredibly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's war in Ukraine, and he continues to speak out even as he is detained.

Kara-Murza spoke before the Arizona House of Representatives and spoke out against the war in March 2022. He called Putin’s government "a regime of murderers" in an April 2022 interview with CNN. He was arrested shortly thereafter for "failing to obey the orders of law enforcement officers," according to his wife.

"The Russian Government later brought additional politically motivated charges against him, and Kara-Murza currently faces the prospect of more than 30 years in prison," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions under an expansion of the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets serious human rights abusers, on Friday. The sanctions come more than five months after the top Democrat and Republican officials of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee called on the Biden’s administration to take action under that law.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The sanctions target Elena Lenskaya, Andrei Zadachin, and Daniil Mikheev for their serious violation of human rights.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News