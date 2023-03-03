All Sections
US announces new aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, howitzers and Bradley worth USD400 million

Friday, 3 March 2023, 20:10

The US Department of Defence has announced a new aid package for Ukraine totaling 2 billion dollars, which will help strengthen the air defence.

European Pravda reports.

In particular, the United States will provide additional unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, as well as critical ammunition reserves for artillery and high-precision shooting, which will strengthen Ukraine's ability to repel Russian aggression.

This security aid package includes:

- Additional ammunition for artillery missile systems (HIMARS);

- Additional 155mm artillery shells;

- Ammunition for laser-guided missile systems;

- CyberLux K8 unmanned aerial system;

- The Switchblade 600 UAV;

- The Altius 600 UAV;

- The Jump 20 UAV;

- Means of countering UAVs and detecting electronic warfare equipment;

- Mine clearance equipment;

- Equipment for ensuring secure communication;

- Financing for training and maintenance.

The assistance is provided within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). Unlike weapons packages, which are taken directly from US armed stocks and can be quickly shipped to Ukraine, USAI packages are purchased or ordered from the industry.

"This announcement is the beginning of the process of concluding contracts to provide additional capabilities to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Pentagon stated.

