Zelenskyy on tribunal for Russia: World has an obligation to every soldier defending freedom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the creation of a special tribunal for Russia is the obligation of the world to every soldier who defends freedom in battle.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Attorneys general and justice ministers of various countries are in Lviv today. The main issue of all these meetings and the Lviv conference is accountability. The accountability of Russia and its leadership is personal! And when they are held accountable, justice will be restored.

The world has a clear moral obligation to our soldiers, to each and every one who is currently in battle and who defends freedom. This duty is to restore justice and bring the terrorist state and its leadership to justice".

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is collecting maximum support for the Ukrainian draft resolution on the creation of a tribunal for the Russian Federation, which will be put to a vote in the UN General Assembly.

The President thanked the European leaders for understanding the price that the Ukrainian people pay in the war.

