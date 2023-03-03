All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on tribunal for Russia: World has an obligation to every soldier defending freedom

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 21:31

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the creation of a special tribunal for Russia is the obligation of the world to every soldier who defends freedom in battle.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Attorneys general and justice ministers of various countries are in Lviv today. The main issue of all these meetings and the Lviv conference is accountability. The accountability of Russia and its leadership is personal! And when they are held accountable, justice will be restored.

The world has a clear moral obligation to our soldiers, to each and every one who is currently in battle and who defends freedom. This duty is to restore justice and bring the terrorist state and its leadership to justice".

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is collecting maximum support for the Ukrainian draft resolution on the creation of a tribunal for the Russian Federation, which will be put to a vote in the UN General Assembly. 

The President thanked the European leaders for understanding the price that the Ukrainian people pay in the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News