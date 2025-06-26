All Sections
Russia calls tribunal for Putin "worthless" and labels support for it "hostile move"

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 June 2025, 19:27
Russia calls tribunal for Putin worthless and labels support for it hostile move
Maria Zakharova. Photo: RIA News

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has, as expected, stated that Moscow does not recognise the jurisdiction of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a press conference on Thursday 26 June, Zakharova said that as far as Russia is concerned, the work and decisions of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine "will be worthless".

She added: "Any state that joins it will be viewed as having carried out a hostile move, reflecting not a desire for resolution, but a desire to escalate the current crisis around Ukraine."

Zakharova also lashed out at the Council of Europe, accusing it of "creating quasi-legal mechanisms aimed against Russia".

Background:

  • The agreement establishing the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression was signed on 25 June during President Zelenskyy’s first visit to the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg.
  • The tribunal will enable investigations to be conducted against a state’s top leaders, who are usually protected by personal immunity. However, it will only be able to issue verdicts once they have left office.

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian wartribunal
