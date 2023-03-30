WSJ calls for release of detained journalist and denies Russia's allegations

The Wall Street Journal denies the accusations of espionage against journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained by Russian secret services, and is demanding his release.

Source: The Wall Street Journal; Maria Zakharova, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, on Telegram

Quote from WSJ: "The Wall Street Journal is deeply concerned about Mr Gershkovich's safety."

Advertisement:

Details: The publication says that Evan Gershkovich reports on Russia as part of the WSJ editorial office in Moscow. He is accredited to work as a journalist in the Russian Federation by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has alleged that Gershkovich had been using his journalistic activities as a cover.

Quote: "What the employee of the American Wall Street Journal was doing in Yekaterinburg has nothing to do with journalism.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that foreigners in our country have used their status of 'foreign correspondent', journalist visa and accreditation to cover up activities that are not journalism. [He is] not the first well-known westerner to be 'caught red-handed'."

Update: The Wall Street Journal later issued a statement to say that it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich".

WSJ emphasises that it stands in solidarity with Evan and his family.

Background:

Journalist Evan Gershkovich of The Wall Street Journal was detained by the FSB in Yekaterinburg on 30 March, and a criminal case has been opened against him for espionage.

The FSB stated that Mr Gershkovich, "acting on the instructions of the American side, was gathering information that constitutes a state secret about the activities of an enterprise in the Russian military-industrial complex".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!