45 OSCE countries invocate investigation into abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 19:52

45 member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have initiated using the so-called Moscow Mechanism to investigate the deportation of children from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, as European Pravda reports 

"I welcome the invocation of the Moscow Mechanism by 45 OSCE States to address the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children by Russia," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"We need resolute joint actions to stop this genocidal practice, return children back to Ukraine, and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable," he added. 

The Moscow Mechanism of the OSCE allows participating states to send expert missions to address a specific issue or problem related to the OSCE human dimension.

The OSCE Moscow Mechanism was last activated towards Russia on 28 July 2022.

The previous report within this mechanism revealed a significant number of violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities committed by the Russian Federation and its armed forces during the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine.

Background: The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, finding him guilty of the illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine.

