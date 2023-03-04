All Sections
Special Operations Forces Commander visits Bakhmut

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 March 2023, 07:50
Special Operations Forces Commander visits Bakhmut

Viktor Khorenko, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, has visited Bakhmut and checked on the work performed by his units.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote from Khorenko: "All units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces involved in the defence of Bakhmut are clearly fulfilling their assigned tasks. Our soldiers are working continuously in extremely difficult conditions and are doing everything to reduce the number of enemy forces every day."

Details: Brigade General Khorenko inspected the work of subordinate units that are defending Bakhmut and are involved in combat work in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

During the visit, the Commander of the Special Operations Forces familiarised himself with the situation in combat areas and "worked out a number of urgent issues regarding the provision and organisation of the work" of units of the Special Operations Forces.

Advertisement: