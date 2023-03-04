All Sections
Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers approves State Anti-Corruption Program

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 March 2023, 16:25

Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers approves State Anti-Corruption Program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the State Anti-Corruption Program that contains measures aimed at increasing the efficiency of the corruption prevention system. 

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "We are making another step towards building a modern and efficient anti-corruption infrastructure".

Today, the government approved the State Anti-Corruption Program that is the key instrument for implementing the 2021-2025 Anti-Corruption Strategy. The program contains measures aimed at increasing the efficiency of the corruption prevention system in various spheres of social life, creating a negative attitude towards corruption within the society and providing inevitable accountability for corruption."

Details: Shmyhal has pointed out that such an important document "has to stay flexible and open to suggestions and amendments", so the government will work on this matter together with the parliament and other stakeholders and chiefs of anti-corruption bodies.

The PM has added that the Cabinet of Ministers will approve the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau at its next meeting, after the commission submitted three final candidates for this position.

