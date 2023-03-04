Cabinet of Ministers to prepare solution for budget sustainability of hromadas in March – Zelenskyy

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will prepare decisions that hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] need for budget sustainability.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in evening appeal

Details: Zelenskyy said that a meeting of the Congress of local and regional authorities of Ukraine was held in the city of Lviv on Saturday.

"There were heads of central and local authorities, representatives of state authorities and local communities. From all over our country – all regions, all parts," he said.

Quote: "We agreed today that the Cabinet of Ministers will prepare the decisions that our communities need for budget sustainability in March. Relevant amendments to the law on the state budget of Ukraine will be proposed to the Verkhovna Rada."

