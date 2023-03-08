All Sections
Details revealed on downing of Russian Su-25 jet on 6 March

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 March 2023, 11:59
A Russian Su-25 fighter jet was shot down on 6 March by the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Source:  Department of information and communication of Eastern operational-territorial unit of the National Guard of Ukraine; Press service of National Guard

Details: It is reported that on Monday, 6 March, at 01:10, as a result of the combat work of a crew with a Piorun MANPADS (man-portable air defence system) in Donetsk Oblast near Bakhmut, the National Guard shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet at a distance of up to four kilometres.

Quote from Division Commander aka Partizan: "The enemy fighter jet was covering the infantry advancing on our defensive line from the air. The MANPADS crew opened fire and shot down the Russian armoured attack aircraft. We saw through the thermal imager that the aircraft was hit and went down, the fate of the pilot is unknown."

Quote from the man-portable air defence system operator: "We worked out the target from the Piorun, hit the aircraft and it began to change its flight direction. It was manoeuvring from the southeast to strike our positions, but after being hit, it changed its trajectory and began to make a sharp turn to the east, after which it fell behind the line of contact."

For reference: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupying forces have lost 303 aircraft in the war against Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 8 March 2023.

