Air Defence Systems and a million shells for Ukraine are first priority – Ukraine's Defence Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 March 2023, 12:28
Air Defence Systems and a million shells for Ukraine are first priority – Ukraine's Defence Minister

The supply to Ukraine of one million 155mm artillery shells and other heavy equipment required for the counter-offensive is to be the main topic at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reznikov said that the meeting will focus on the current priorities for military support to Ukraine.

"The number one priority is air defence systems. And also ammunition, ammunition and again ammunition. That's why I support the initiative of my friend Hanno Pevkur [Estonian Defence Minister – ed.] to purchase 1 million rounds of 155mm ammunition," the minister said.

He also stressed the importance of supplying Ukraine with armoured infantry combat vehicles and tanks, including Leopards, which will allow Ukraine to create a "steel fist" and be ready for a counter-offensive.

Commenting on bureaucratic procedures that could slow down delivery, Reznikov called for "moving forward as quickly as possible".

Background:

  • At the meeting, ministers will discuss a document presented by the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell, which proposes to use an additional €1 billion to force member states to immediately supply 155mm artillery shells from their stockpiles to Ukraine, increase EU-wide ammunition production and support the replenishment of member states' stockpiles.
  • The media reports state that almost all EU countries have agreed on a plan developed in Brussels to provide Ukraine with scarce artillery ammunition quickly.

