Emergency power cuts in force because of Russian missile attack
Thursday, 9 March 2023, 05:37
Serhii Kovalenko, General Director of the Yasno power supply company, has reported that the company is implementing emergency power cuts because of a large-scale Russian missile attack.
Source: Kovalenko on Facebook
Quote: "Emergency power shutdowns are implemented because of the enemy attack.
It is a preventive step, as you all remember."
Background: An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March.
