Emergency power cuts in force because of Russian missile attack

Serhii Kovalenko, General Director of the Yasno power supply company, has reported that the company is implementing emergency power cuts because of a large-scale Russian missile attack.

Source: Kovalenko on Facebook

Quote: "Emergency power shutdowns are implemented because of the enemy attack.

Advertisement:

It is a preventive step, as you all remember."

Background: An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!