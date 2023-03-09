All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service responds to accusations by unrecognised Transnistria: provocation fabricated by Kremlin

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 March 2023, 12:51
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has called a statement made by the so-called "ministry of state security" of unrecognised Transnistria about the alleged prevention of a terrorist attack against officials "on orders from the SSU" a Kremlin provocation.

Source: Press service of the SSU

Quote: "Any statements by representatives of the so-called 'Ministry of State Security' of the illegitimate 'Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic' regarding the SSU's participation in the preparation of a terrorist attack should be considered solely as a provocation fabricated by the Kremlin.

Therefore, the Security Service of Ukraine urges people not to take seriously the nonsense which is being spread with the clear Russian goal of undermining the situation in the territory that is actually occupied and controlled by it, by accusing our state of this."

Details: The Ukrainian Security Service reminds that lies and provocations are one of the weapons actively used by Russia.

At the same time, the whole world is now seeing the true face of the aggressor country and does not believe the statements of Russia or its satellite states.

Background: 

  • The "ministry of state security" of unrecognised Transnistria claimed to have prevented a terrorist attack against officials, allegedly on the orders of the Security Service of Ukraine.
  • As Anatoly Guretsky, Prosecutor of the "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic", told the First Transnistrian Channel, the goal was to allegedly remove "top officials of the state".

