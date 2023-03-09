All Sections
Unrecognised Transnistria accuses Security Service of Ukraine of planning assassination attempt on its "president"

European PravdaThursday, 9 March 2023, 10:37

The "ministry of state security" of unrecognised Transnistria has claimed to have prevented a terrorist attack against its officials, allegedly on orders from Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU).

Source: European Pravda; Statement by Transnistria’s "ministry of state security"

Details: "The Ministry of State Security of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic claims that a terrorist attack has been prevented. The crime, on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine, was being prepared against a number of officials of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic. The suspects have been detained. They are confessing," the statement said.

As Anatoly Guretsky, a prosecutor for the "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic", told the First Transnistrian Channel, the goal was to allegedly remove "top officials of the state".

"The terrorist act was to be carried out in the central part of Tiraspol [Transnistria's capital – ed.], in a place where a large crowd of citizens was expected," Guretsky said.

It is reported that a parked car with explosives was supposed to detonate when Transnistrian officials were passing by. The car supposedly contained 8 kg of hexogen, as well as screws, nuts and wires.

Background:

On 23 February, the Russian Defence Ministry spread false information that Ukrainian forces were planning to arrange an armed provocation in Transnistria in the near future. The Moldovan and Ukrainian authorities denied this.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian denied claims by Russian propaganda and representatives of the unrecognised "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic" that Chișinău and Kyiv were preparing a military invasion of the left bank of the Dniester river.

Advertisement: