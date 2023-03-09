All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Euratom and 49 countries demand that Russia leave Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 14:57

Forty-nine states and Euroatom appealed to the IAEA with the demand that the Russians leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

"The risks at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remain high as long as the Russian military and Rosatom personnel are at the station. Russia must leave the ZNPP. Today, 49 states and Euroatom came to the Board of Directors of the IAEA with this statement," he wrote.

They also called on Russia to stop shelling Ukrainian energy facilities and noted the importance of regaining Ukraine's control over all nuclear facilities within internationally limited borders. Only this will ensure their safety and security.

Also, international delegations insist on holding Russia responsible for its repeated disregard for nuclear safety principles.

Background:

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is in a blackout because of a Russian missile attack on the night of 9 March –  this threatens an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News