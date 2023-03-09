Euratom and 49 countries demand that Russia leave Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Forty-nine states and Euroatom appealed to the IAEA with the demand that the Russians leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

"The risks at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remain high as long as the Russian military and Rosatom personnel are at the station. Russia must leave the ZNPP. Today, 49 states and Euroatom came to the Board of Directors of the IAEA with this statement," he wrote.

They also called on Russia to stop shelling Ukrainian energy facilities and noted the importance of regaining Ukraine's control over all nuclear facilities within internationally limited borders. Only this will ensure their safety and security.

Also, international delegations insist on holding Russia responsible for its repeated disregard for nuclear safety principles.

Background:

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is in a blackout because of a Russian missile attack on the night of 9 March – this threatens an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world.

