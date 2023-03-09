Ukraine's Security Service special forces destroy Russian missile systems with kamikaze drones

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile systems Tor-M2 and S-300VM with kamikaze drones.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "In response to every Russian ‘retaliatory missile strike’, we will strike with real retaliation – to destroy the occupiers, their bases and equipment.

We will continue to work until complete Victory!"

Details: The direction and time of effective work carried out by the fighters of the Special Group Alpha of the Security Service is traditionally not disclosed.

