All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine exported almost 39 million tonnes of grain in current marketing year

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 10 April 2023, 14:14

ANASTASIIA ZHARYKOVA 

Ukraine has exported 38.8 million tonnes of grains and legumes since the beginning of the current marketing year (July 2022). 

Source: Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

Details: Specifically, from July to 10 April, 22.85 tonnes of corn, 13.3 million tonnes of wheat, 2.3 million tonnes of barley and 17,700 tonnes of rye were exported.

For comparison, from July 2021 to 15 April 2022, 45.2 million tonnes of grains and legumes were exported abroad, among them 20.6 million tonnes of corn, 18.45 million tonnes of wheat, 5.6 million tonnes of barley and 161,900  tonnes of rye.

In addition to this, in the current marketing year Ukraine has exported 120,100 tonnes of flour, which is almost two times higher than the export in the 2021/2022 marketing year – 68,400 tonnes.

Background: István Nad, Minister of Agriculture of Hungary, reported that Hungary would implement new measures and strengthen control of grain imported to Hungary from Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: