Ukraine exported almost 39 million tonnes of grain in current marketing year

Ukraine has exported 38.8 million tonnes of grains and legumes since the beginning of the current marketing year (July 2022).

Source: Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

Details: Specifically, from July to 10 April, 22.85 tonnes of corn, 13.3 million tonnes of wheat, 2.3 million tonnes of barley and 17,700 tonnes of rye were exported.

For comparison, from July 2021 to 15 April 2022, 45.2 million tonnes of grains and legumes were exported abroad, among them 20.6 million tonnes of corn, 18.45 million tonnes of wheat, 5.6 million tonnes of barley and 161,900 tonnes of rye.

In addition to this, in the current marketing year Ukraine has exported 120,100 tonnes of flour, which is almost two times higher than the export in the 2021/2022 marketing year – 68,400 tonnes.

Background: István Nad, Minister of Agriculture of Hungary, reported that Hungary would implement new measures and strengthen control of grain imported to Hungary from Ukraine.

