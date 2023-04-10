All Sections
Ukraine's former president recalls how he made peace with Zelenskyy on 24 February

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 14:21
Ukraine's former president recalls how he made peace with Zelenskyy on 24 February

Former President Petro Poroshenko said that on 24 February 2022, the day of Russia's invasion, he and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to "start all over again" and unite against a common enemy. And the agreement was kept while Kyiv was half-encircled.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda podcast "Zaluzhnyi's office, Zelenskyy's meetings, evacuation of the Cabinet of Ministers. 24.02: Reconstruction"

Quote: "We stayed after the meeting with the heads of the factions, and had a very meaningful and good conversation with Zelenskyy. Razumkov and others were there. We agreed that from now on, it's a clean slate, a tabula rasa.

‘I am no longer the leader of the opposition, you are not my opponent. We have one enemy – Putin’. This is a literal quote. And this was not just coming from me, it was Zelenskyy who suggested it. And at least while Kyiv was half-encircled, this agreement was kept in place."

