Before the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in January-February 2022, the management of the Antonov State Enterprise ignored the appeal of the National Guard regarding access to the airfield in Hostomel for the construction of fortifications. In the end, the Russians managed to capture the airfield and destroy the world's largest An-225 Mriia aircraft.

Source: Economichna Pravda

The Security Service found that in January-February 2022, the general director of the Antonov State Enterprise, Serhii Bychkov, and his deputies blocked the National Guard's access to the airfield in Hostomel.

Sources of Economichna Pravda in the Security Service clarified that the National Guard tried to reach an agreement with the airfield administration in January. However, the management of Antonov did not allow the military to enter the facility and demanded documents indicating the number of personnel, military units, weapons, and the location of air defence systems.

Such a document was submitted to Antonov on 3 February. Then, for the whole month, the leadership, under various pretexts, did not give permission and allowed the National Guard to enter the airfield only on February 23, the day before the start of the Russian invasion. As a result, the military had less time to prepare for the Storming of the airfield in Hostomel.

"Investigators also believe that it was Bychkov's negligence that led to the loss of the Mriia plane, because the ship could have flown to Germany long before 24 February," the article says.

A month before the invasion, Antonov's management received a letter from the NATO Support and supply agency (NSPA) and suggested that the company move the aircraft to an airfield in Leipzig. Parking spaces were ready on 26 January. However, Bychkov's team ignored this proposal and sent Mriia to Hostomel to repair one of the six engines.

The An-225 and An-124 were planned to fly to Germany on 25 February.

