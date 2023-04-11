Austrian government confirms that it will arrest Putin if he arrives

Karoline Edtstadler, the Minister for EU and Constitution in the Austrian government, has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be arrested if he visits the country.

Source: Tagesspiegel, as European Pravda reports

Details: According to Edtstadler, the announcement and issuance of an international arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court means that if Putin "set foot on Austrian soil, he should have been arrested".

"Austria will fulfil its obligations under international and criminal law," she added.

Earlier, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said that it would fulfil its obligations as parties to the Rome Statute and arrest Putin, who will be extradited to the International Criminal Court if he decides to come to the country.

Background: On 17 March, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that European signatories to the Rome Statute should execute the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and extradite him to the International Criminal Court. At the same time, Hungary, which is a signatory to the treaty, said that it would not do it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!