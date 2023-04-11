Over 11 million Ukrainians cross border with Poland since start of full-scale war

More than 11 million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland since Russia launched a full-scale invasion last February.

Source: Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the European Union

"Today, the number of persons who have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border since the beginning of the Russian aggression has exceeded 11 million. Around 87% of them are women and children," the representative office said.

All those fleeing the war will find shelter and all the help they need in Poland, the representative office added.

The statement does not provide data on the number of Ukrainians who crossed the border to enter Ukraine from Poland after 24 February 2022.

In 2022, EU countries provided temporary protection to more than 4.3 million people from Ukraine who were fleeing Russian aggression.

Background: Almost 188,000 Ukrainian children who came to Poland after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia study in Polish schools and kindergartens.

Meanwhile, every third Ukrainian refugee feels as part of the society in the EU host country – but just as many would like to return home.

