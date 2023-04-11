All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 11 million Ukrainians cross border with Poland since start of full-scale war

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 14:54

More than 11 million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland since Russia launched a full-scale invasion last February.

Source: Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the European Union

"Today, the number of persons who have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border since the beginning of the Russian aggression has exceeded 11 million. Around 87% of them are women and children," the representative office said.

All those fleeing the war will find shelter and all the help they need in Poland, the representative office added.

The statement does not provide data on the number of Ukrainians who crossed the border to enter Ukraine from Poland after 24 February 2022.

In 2022, EU countries provided temporary protection to more than 4.3 million people from Ukraine who were fleeing Russian aggression.

Background: Almost 188,000 Ukrainian children who came to Poland after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia study in Polish schools and kindergartens.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Meanwhile, every third Ukrainian refugee feels as part of the society in the EU host country – but just as many would like to return home.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: