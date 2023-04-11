All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 11 million Ukrainians cross border with Poland since start of full-scale war

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 14:54

More than 11 million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland since Russia launched a full-scale invasion last February.

Source: Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the European Union

"Today, the number of persons who have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border since the beginning of the Russian aggression has exceeded 11 million. Around 87% of them are women and children," the representative office said.

Advertisement:

All those fleeing the war will find shelter and all the help they need in Poland, the representative office added.

The statement does not provide data on the number of Ukrainians who crossed the border to enter Ukraine from Poland after 24 February 2022.

In 2022, EU countries provided temporary protection to more than 4.3 million people from Ukraine who were fleeing Russian aggression.

Background: Almost 188,000 Ukrainian children who came to Poland after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia study in Polish schools and kindergartens.

Meanwhile, every third Ukrainian refugee feels as part of the society in the EU host country – but just as many would like to return home.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: