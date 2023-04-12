UK imposes sanctions against relatives of Russian and pro-Russian oligarchs

The UK has imposed sanctions against Oksana Marchenko, wife of Viktor Medvedchuk and mother of Putin’s goddaughter; as well as against relatives of Russian oligarchs Suleyman Kerimov, Andrei Skoch and Vladimir Yevtushenkov.

Source: Statement by HM Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation dated 12 April.

Relatives of several Russian oligarchs have therefore been included in the sanctions list.

Advertisement:

Among them are Vladimir Skoch, the father of Russian parliamentarian and oligarch Andrei Skoch, as well as the billionaire’s daughter, Varvara. Together, they own the oligarch’s assets (30% share in USM, 61.5% in Vnukovo airport). The fortune of Andrei Skoch and his family was estimated by Russian Forbes to be $4.7 billion in 2022.

In addition, Natalya Yevtushenkovs, the wife of AFK Sistema PAO founder Vladimir Yevtushenkov ($1.7 billion in 2022), and the businessman's children, Tatiana and Felix, are also under sanctions.

Also on the list is Gulnara Kerimova, the daughter of oligarch Suleyman Kerimov ($10.5 billion in 2023), a member of the Dagestan Federation Council, and Nariman Hajiyev, the namesake of the former Dagestan Minister of Press and Information, who lives in Switzerland. Russian Forbes sources called him a relative of Kerimov.

Oksana Marchenko, wife of Viktor Medvedchuk and mother of Putin’s goddaughter, was also included in the sanctions list.

Also on the list are two natives of Cyprus, corporate lawyers Christodoulos Vassiliades and Demetris Ioannides.

The first was added to the list of sanctions in connection with his association with oligarch Alisher Usmanov, the second for providing services to Roman Abramovich, the report says.

USM, a holding company, founded by Usmanov, has also been put under sanctions. The rationale for the sanctions states that USM is owned or controlled directly or indirectly by an individual who is "involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Alisher USMANOV," and that USM "is carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian extractives sector and information, communications and digital technologies sector".

In addition, two more companies, which the UK government considers to be related to Usmanov, were sanctioned: Curzon Square Limited and Hanley Limited. Meritservus HC Limited is linked by the UK government to Roman Abramovich.

In total, there are now 1,559 individuals and 184 legal entities on the UK sanctions list. The property and funds of those who have been sanctioned in the UK are to be frozen.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!