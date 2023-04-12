All Sections
"It's dangerous" – Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council on four "wild card" scenarios of war

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 23:40
It's dangerous – Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council on four wild card scenarios of war

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has called dangerous the publication by The New York Times about four scenarios of fatal events that the US allegedly considered as hypothetical factors that could influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by Radio Liberty 

Quote: "All those who are commenting now, if they are not military experts, are expressing their personal opinion on certain processes that are taking place... I don't know why they did so. 

First of all, this is definitely not our scenario. These are so-called apocalyptic scenarios where the impossible can happen. This is what we should consider first. All four of these scenarios are extremely complicated and  certain circumstances must be in place for them to eventuate.

It is a rather unpleasant thing when they write about certain leaders of our country. I don't even know why it's been posted. This is a very dangerous thing. I would not like to discuss this issue and would advise people not to pay attention to such scenarios."

Background: On 11 April, The New York Times reported that one of the leaked Pentagon documents supposedly contained four "wild card" scenarios and their possible influence on the course of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Hypothetical scenarios included the death of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the death of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, change of leadership in the Russian armed forces and a Ukrainian strike against the Kremlin. 

According to the NYT, the latter scenario is of particular concern to Joe Biden's administration and is one of the reasons why Washington has been "reluctant to provide longer-range missiles to Kyiv".

