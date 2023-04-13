All Sections
Ukrainian Security Service detains radio mechanic who guided Shahed UAV attacks on defence facilities in Odesa

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 10:37
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained an informant in Odesa Oblast who provided Russians with data on the location of units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and strategic facilities.

Source: Prosecutor General's office and SSU reports

Quote: "It was his coordinates that the occupiers used to carry out one of the strikes with Iranian-made Shahed drones on the territory of the oblast centre. According to the investigation, the occupiers' accomplice was a radio mechanic [who worked at] one of the Odesa military industry plants.

The man shared information in a group he created via Telegram messenger; members of the group were mostly Russians who shared information about the location of Ukraine’s Armed Forces units and their weapons at and near the defence company. In addition, the informant ‘leaked’ data on the fulfilment of defence orders by the company."

 

Details: The SSU says that after the Russian air attacks, the man shared details of the consequences of strikes in his own group and commented on the extent of damage to the attacked facilities.

The man was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 114-2.2 of the Criminal Code (unauthorised dissemination of information about the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine) and remanded in custody for 2 months.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

