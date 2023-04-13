All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Photographer finds Banksy-like graffiti in liberated Izium

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:28

Graffiti similar in style to the works of anonymous British artist Banksy was found in the de-occupied city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

Photos of a drawing showing a boy covering his face with his hands and crying were shared by British photographer Ed Rem on his Instagram.

"Is this another Banksy [graffiti – ed.] in Ukraine?" he signed his photo in stories.

Advertisement:

Rem, who films the Ukrainian war for the Guardian (for example, the site recently posted an article with his photo from Ochakiv), said that the drawing is on the remains of a Soviet monument.

 
Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

"Street art of a boy crying is seen painted on a soviet monument in city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Artists Banksy confirmed he was working in Ukraine in November 2022 by revealing his artwork on Instagram. Banksy has not claimed this artwork… and is known to have worked in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast," the photographer wrote in the caption under the photo.

 
Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

Rem added that Izium and its surrounding area were liberated from Russian occupation by the Ukrainian military in September 2022.

 
Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

In November last year, Banksy-style graffiti appeared in various cities of Kyiv Oblast affected by Russian invasion. Later, the British artist confirmed that the graffiti in Borodianka, Irpin, Hostomel, Horenka and Kyiv was created by him, posting a video on Instagram showing the process of working on drawings.

Several Banksy graffiti have had adventures in Ukraine: one was almost cut off a wall and stolen in broad daylight, and another had various new details drawn and glued onto it.

It was photographer Ed Ram who was the first to post photos of Banksy's works in Kyiv Oblast. "I wonder if it might be a Banksy or is it an imitation?" he signed a photo with a drawing from Borodianka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: