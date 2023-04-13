Photographer finds Banksy-like graffiti in liberated Izium

Graffiti similar in style to the works of anonymous British artist Banksy was found in the de-occupied city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

Photos of a drawing showing a boy covering his face with his hands and crying were shared by British photographer Ed Rem on his Instagram.

"Is this another Banksy [graffiti – ed.] in Ukraine?" he signed his photo in stories.

Rem, who films the Ukrainian war for the Guardian (for example, the site recently posted an article with his photo from Ochakiv), said that the drawing is on the remains of a Soviet monument.

Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

"Street art of a boy crying is seen painted on a soviet monument in city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Artists Banksy confirmed he was working in Ukraine in November 2022 by revealing his artwork on Instagram. Banksy has not claimed this artwork… and is known to have worked in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast," the photographer wrote in the caption under the photo.

Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

Rem added that Izium and its surrounding area were liberated from Russian occupation by the Ukrainian military in September 2022.

Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

In November last year, Banksy-style graffiti appeared in various cities of Kyiv Oblast affected by Russian invasion. Later, the British artist confirmed that the graffiti in Borodianka, Irpin, Hostomel, Horenka and Kyiv was created by him, posting a video on Instagram showing the process of working on drawings.

Several Banksy graffiti have had adventures in Ukraine: one was almost cut off a wall and stolen in broad daylight, and another had various new details drawn and glued onto it.

It was photographer Ed Ram who was the first to post photos of Banksy's works in Kyiv Oblast. "I wonder if it might be a Banksy or is it an imitation?" he signed a photo with a drawing from Borodianka.

