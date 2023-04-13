All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Photographer finds Banksy-like graffiti in liberated Izium

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:28

Graffiti similar in style to the works of anonymous British artist Banksy was found in the de-occupied city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

Photos of a drawing showing a boy covering his face with his hands and crying were shared by British photographer Ed Rem on his Instagram.

"Is this another Banksy [graffiti – ed.] in Ukraine?" he signed his photo in stories.

Rem, who films the Ukrainian war for the Guardian (for example, the site recently posted an article with his photo from Ochakiv), said that the drawing is on the remains of a Soviet monument.

 
Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

"Street art of a boy crying is seen painted on a soviet monument in city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Artists Banksy confirmed he was working in Ukraine in November 2022 by revealing his artwork on Instagram. Banksy has not claimed this artwork… and is known to have worked in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast," the photographer wrote in the caption under the photo.

 
Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

Rem added that Izium and its surrounding area were liberated from Russian occupation by the Ukrainian military in September 2022.

 
Photo: @edr4m / Instagram

In November last year, Banksy-style graffiti appeared in various cities of Kyiv Oblast affected by Russian invasion. Later, the British artist confirmed that the graffiti in Borodianka, Irpin, Hostomel, Horenka and Kyiv was created by him, posting a video on Instagram showing the process of working on drawings.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Several Banksy graffiti have had adventures in Ukraine: one was almost cut off a wall and stolen in broad daylight, and another had various new details drawn and glued onto it.

It was photographer Ed Ram who was the first to post photos of Banksy's works in Kyiv Oblast. "I wonder if it might be a Banksy or is it an imitation?" he signed a photo with a drawing from Borodianka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: