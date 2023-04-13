All Sections
Ukraine's First Lady makes in on Time 100 Most Influential People

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 April 2023, 16:16
Ukraine's First Lady makes in on Time 100 Most Influential People

The list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2023 by the American magazine Time includes Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, and Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel Laureate and human rights activist.

Source: Time

Details: Zelenska and Matviichuk are represented in the Leaders category.

In addition to them, this category also includes US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on Putin's orders, and others.

Introducing Zelenska, Jill Biden, the First Lady of the USA, says this about her: "Olena Zelenska didn’t expect to become a warrior for the people of Ukraine, but she has answered this call with selfless courage.

She could take her family and flee. What mother would blame her? Yet, she stays. She stays because freedom and democracy deserve defenders. She stays to show the world that heart and hope can make even the largest tyrant seem small. She stays for her children – for their future, and the future of all Ukrainians."

Hillary Clinton speaks about Matviichuk: "A renowned Ukrainian human-rights lawyer at just 39 years old, Oleksandra Matviichuk has devoted her life to protecting democracy. Oleksandra and her team at the Center for Civil Liberties – a human-rights organization based in Kyiv – have strived to make Ukraine more democratic and document Russia’s war crimes against civilians…

By documenting Russia’s atrocities so perpetrators can face prosecution, she is proof that women are not just victims of war; they can be agents of peace and justice."

The list of Time 100 Most Influential People also includes the categories of Artists, Icons, Pioneers, Titans and Innovators.

Read more: Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk: Those who committed war crimes should not hide behind Putin

For reference: Time 100 is an annual list of the most influential people in the world according to this American magazine. It was first published in 1999 as a result of a discussion among American scientists, politicians and journalists.

