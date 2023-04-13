All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German government allows Poland to supply Kyiv with MiG-29 fighters

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 17:53
German government allows Poland to supply Kyiv with MiG-29 fighters

The German government approved Poland’s request to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters from the stockpiles of East Germany.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the German news outlet Spiegel and its sources in the German government

Details: Earlier on Thursday, 13 April, Poland asked Germany to allow it to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters. In response, the German government promised to make the decision later that day.

Spiegel did not specify the quantity of fighters that Poland requested approval for.

Earlier, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Germany may approve the supply of five MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

In 2002, Germany sold Poland 23 MiG-29 fighters that the Bundeswehr (the Armed Forces of Germany - ed.) received as an inheritance from the army of the German Democratic Republic.

Jacek Siewiera, a security advisor to Polish President Andrzej Duda, stated at the end of March that about 10 such fighters remain in service in the Air Force of Poland.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

As a rule, the contracts for selling military equipment from Germany suggest that the German government must consent to the possible supply of its military equipment to a third party.

Last week, Duda reported that Poland has supplied Ukraine with eight MiG-29 fighters.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: