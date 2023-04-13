German government allows Poland to supply Kyiv with MiG-29 fighters

The German government approved Poland’s request to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters from the stockpiles of East Germany.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the German news outlet Spiegel and its sources in the German government

Details: Earlier on Thursday, 13 April, Poland asked Germany to allow it to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters. In response, the German government promised to make the decision later that day.

Spiegel did not specify the quantity of fighters that Poland requested approval for.

Earlier, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Germany may approve the supply of five MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

In 2002, Germany sold Poland 23 MiG-29 fighters that the Bundeswehr (the Armed Forces of Germany - ed.) received as an inheritance from the army of the German Democratic Republic.

Jacek Siewiera, a security advisor to Polish President Andrzej Duda, stated at the end of March that about 10 such fighters remain in service in the Air Force of Poland.

As a rule, the contracts for selling military equipment from Germany suggest that the German government must consent to the possible supply of its military equipment to a third party.

Last week, Duda reported that Poland has supplied Ukraine with eight MiG-29 fighters.

