Participants in the war in Ukraine from Yalta began to receive certificates for land plots in the Saki district, not on the Southern Coast of Crimea.

Source: Yanina Pavlenko, Head of Yalta occupation administration; Crimea Realities

Details: On 13 April, the head of Yalta’s occupation administration said that the issuance of land certificates to "Yalta residents participating in the Special Military Operation [the term ‘war’ is prohibited in Russia – ed.]" had started, with the first 46 people on the list being Russian National Guard and riot police officers.

According to Pavlenko, the plots themselves have already been formed; each plot is approximately 600 square metres.

As she states, so far the military has been allotted plots in the Saki district, then in the Leninskyi, Razdolnenskyi and Chornomorskyi districts of Crimea.

"We are currently working on arranging communications there," Pavlenko said.

Background:

Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in February 2014, and in February 2022, it began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In December 2022, the Russian parliament of Crimea allowed participants in the war against Ukraine from Crimea to receive free land plots, and Vladimir Putin supported this.

On 7 April 2023, it became known that the Russian-controlled Crimean authorities had begun issuing orders to grant land plots to participants in the war against Ukraine. In the first stage, 511 plots with a total area of 56 hectares were allegedly prepared in the Saki district.

The Ukrainian authorities consider the decisions to distribute land in Crimea to be null and void and warn that they will be cancelled as soon as the peninsula returns to Kyiv's control.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!