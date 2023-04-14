Russians ranked first among foreigners buying property in Georgia

Over the 2022 year, foreigners bought 15,000 apartments in Georgia, of which Russians bought 6,000. 2,187 more apartments were purchased by Russian citizens in Georgia in the first quarter of 2023.

Source: Russian independent media outlet Meduza and Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBK, referring to the data of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia

Details: The second place in the number of apartments purchased by foreign citizens was taken by Israel [last year, citizens of this country purchased 1,892 apartments in Georgia – ed.].

Ukrainians round out the top three [1,321 apartments purchased last year – ed.].

Also, the top 10 countries whose citizens most often bought residential real estate in Georgia included Iran, Turkey, Belarus, Germany, the USA, Kazakhstan and Armenia. According to the results of the first quarter of 2023, Poland got into the ranking instead of the United States.

Georgia has become one of the most popular destinations for Russians who left the country after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and after the announcement of mobilisation.

In 2022, according to RBK, almost 1.5 million citizens of Russia entered the territory of Georgia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!