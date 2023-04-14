All Sections
Russians strike five-storey buildings in Sloviansk, one person killed

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 14 April 2023, 17:59
Russians strike five-storey buildings in Sloviansk, one person killed

Russian invaders attacked the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast; one person was killed, six were injured.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, on Telegram

Yermak Quote: "Russian terrorists fired on Sloviansk, at least seven explosions were heard in the city in the area of the secondary school No. 8."

Details: It is reported that the invaders hit three five-storey apartment buildings. One building is partially destroyed. A fire broke out in the apartments of two other buildings. Near-by buildings were also damaged.

Currently, one person is confirmed dead, six more were injured.

