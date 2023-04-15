All Sections
Ukraine is ready to supply Slovakia with electricity starting next week

Saturday, 15 April 2023, 19:15

On 17 April, Ukraine may begin exporting electricity to Slovakia in the amount of 200 megawatt every hour.

Source: This war reported by Ukrenergo [Ukrainian National Power Company - ed.], writes European Pravda

The corresponding auction to distribute the capacity of interstate crossings in the direction of Slovakia was held on Saturday with a delivery date of 17 April.

At the auction, 100% of the available capacity in this direction was distributed among four participants.

"Electricity exports from Ukraine have resumed since 11 April and are currently continuing to Poland and Moldova and are carried out exclusively on condition of priority provision to Ukrainian consumers," the statement said.

The maximum capacity allowed by ENTSO-E to export electricity to Europe is currently 400 megawatt. Ukrenergo also added that together with European colleagues it is working on the possibility of increasing this volume.

On 7 April, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko signed an administrative document allowing to begin the process of resuming electricity exports to the EU on the condition of a surplus of generating capacity.

