Netherlands allocates 100 million euros to Ukraine to support farmers and prepare for winter

Through the World Bank mechanism, the Netherlands is allocating 100 million euros for guarantees to finance agricultural businesses in Ukraine and generators to help the country survive the coming winter.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ANP, this was announced at the Spring Meeting of the World Bank in Washington by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of the Netherlands, Lisha Schreinemacher.

According to her, the 100-million-euro aid is the first concrete implementation of the 2.5 billion euros that the Netherlands promised Ukraine earlier this year to support the recovery, the vast majority of which will be spent on military support.

"Forty million euros will be used specifically for agricultural companies so that they can still buy grain this season or replace destroyed agricultural equipment," Schreinemacher said.

She pointed out that this will help the Ukrainian agricultural sector and global food security since Ukraine exports a lot of grain.

The remaining funds of 100 million euros are intended for purchasing generators and other purposes – for example, road repairs. Schreinemacher could not say what exactly will the most money be spent on, and noted that the priority for the Netherlands is civilian mine clearance.

Last year, the Netherlands agreed on a package of 2.5 billion euros to help Ukraine in 2023.

In early April, the country's government announced the allocation of the first aid package in 2023, a comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine totalling 274 million euros containing military and humanitarian aid.

