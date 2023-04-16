Pope Francis prays on Easter for Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace

Pope Francis, in an address to Christians celebrating Easter on April 16, prayed for Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace.

Source: This was reported by Vatican News, writes European Pravda

The pope noted that he had "a special thought for our brothers and sisters in Russia and Ukraine who celebrate Easter today".

"May the Lord be with them and help them to make peace!" he prayed.

The pontiff urged to grieve for the atrocities of the ongoing wars in the world and pray for the victims, "asking God that the world may no longer experience the horror of violent death at the hands of man".

In his Easter message to the world on 9 April, the Pope asked the Russians to seek the truth about the invasion of their country in Ukraine.

This week, Francis urged world leaders to use reason, not weapons, to resolve political differences.

