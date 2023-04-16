All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pope Francis prays on Easter for Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace

Sunday, 16 April 2023, 17:17

Pope Francis, in an address to Christians celebrating Easter on April 16, prayed for Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace.

Source: This was reported by Vatican News, writes European Pravda 

The pope noted that he had "a special thought for our brothers and sisters in Russia and Ukraine who celebrate Easter today".

Advertisement:

"May the Lord be with them and help them to make peace!" he prayed.

The pontiff urged to grieve for the atrocities of the ongoing wars in the world and pray for the victims, "asking God that the world may no longer experience the horror of violent death at the hands of man".

In his Easter message to the world on 9 April, the Pope asked the Russians to seek the truth about the invasion of their country in Ukraine.

This week, Francis urged world leaders to use reason, not weapons, to resolve political differences.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: