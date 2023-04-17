We do not see Russia using Chinese weapons yet: Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, has said that so far Ukraine does not see Russia using Chinese weapons at the contact line.

Source: Danilov in an interview with TSN

Quote: "Today, we see no signs of weapons manufactured in China on the contact line. If this had appeared here... You will recall that when Iranian-made attack drones appeared, we immediately made a statement about this fact. What is more, we dismantled them, as they say, piece by piece, and even officially asked those countries whose components were used there why this happened and that it should be stopped.

We are not seeing any Chinese weapons on our contact line at the moment. As soon as this happens, we will immediately inform the public and the world. But, based on China's global issues, we do not see why it should supply weapons to the Russian Federation today."

Details: Commenting on the alleged US military intelligence report from leaked Pentagon documents that China has approved the supply of lethal weapons to Russia, Danilov said: "Additional alleged documents related to this leak may now appear".

The NSDC Secretary said that Russia is now "asking all countries for help because it lacks weapons", including China. "But Russia understands that it cannot defeat us militarily; they have a plan for internal destabilisation. This is their priority now," Danilov argues.

Background:

Allegedly secret US military intelligence documents that have been leaked to the public suggest that China has approved the supply of certain lethal weapons to Russia despite warnings from Western countries.

The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, warned that China's position and actions regarding Russia's war against Ukraine are one of the factors that will determine the future of relations between Beijing and Europe.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that the country would not sell weapons to the parties involved in the war in Ukraine and would regulate the export of dual-use civilian and military goods.

