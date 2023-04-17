Value of Energoatom's property destroyed in Ukraine reaches US$872 million

OLEKSII PAVLYSH

The preliminary estimates show that the value of the property of the State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom, destroyed and damaged in Russia's war against Ukraine, has reached 32 billion hryvnias (circa US$872 million).

Source: Energoatom's press service on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of Russia’s armed aggression, the property and infrastructure of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and other separate units of the State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom (SE NNEGC Energoatom) have been damaged or destroyed.

According to preliminary estimates, the value of this property, buildings and infrastructure facilities belonging to the company has reached 32 billion hryvnias."

The scale of damage caused to Energoatom by Russia will be determined after the ZNPP is liberated and Ukraine regains effective control of all property, and is able to conduct a full inspection and inventory.

Background:

It was reported previously that Energoatom had estimated the damage to the Ukrainian nuclear energy sector from the Russian aggression as being equal to 40 billion hryvnias (roughly US$1 billion). These include the buildings destroyed during attacks and fires and damaged equipment at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

