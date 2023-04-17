All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU to discuss Poland and Hungary ban on grain imports from Ukraine this week

Monday, 17 April 2023, 14:19

European Union member state ambassadors in Brussels will this week discuss a move by Poland and Hungary to ban grain and other food imports from Ukraine.

Source: A senior EU official, speaking under condition of anonymity, in an interview with Reuters

"We expect Poland and Hungary to provide some explanation and there will also be a reaction by the European Commision. There is an issue, and we expect the Commission to come up with a proposal on that... We'll see what we can do in the coming weeks and months," the official said. 

Advertisement:

He added that the matter had been raised at the last summit of EU national leaders, including by Slovakia and Romania.

It became known earlier that Slovakia is also temporarily suspending the import of grain and a number of other products from Ukraine.

Background: 

  • On 15 April, the Polish government decided to ban the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine until 30 June to protect the Polish agricultural sector.  
  • On 16 April, Hungary also announced a temporary ban on the import of grain and oil-yileding crops from Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: