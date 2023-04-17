All Sections
EU to discuss Poland and Hungary ban on grain imports from Ukraine this week

Monday, 17 April 2023, 14:19

European Union member state ambassadors in Brussels will this week discuss a move by Poland and Hungary to ban grain and other food imports from Ukraine.

Source: A senior EU official, speaking under condition of anonymity, in an interview with Reuters

"We expect Poland and Hungary to provide some explanation and there will also be a reaction by the European Commision. There is an issue, and we expect the Commission to come up with a proposal on that... We'll see what we can do in the coming weeks and months," the official said. 

He added that the matter had been raised at the last summit of EU national leaders, including by Slovakia and Romania.

It became known earlier that Slovakia is also temporarily suspending the import of grain and a number of other products from Ukraine.

Background: 

  • On 15 April, the Polish government decided to ban the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine until 30 June to protect the Polish agricultural sector.  
  • On 16 April, Hungary also announced a temporary ban on the import of grain and oil-yileding crops from Ukraine.

