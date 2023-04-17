All Sections
Hungary considers prolongation of ban on import of Ukrainian grain

Monday, 17 April 2023, 14:51

The Hungarian government may prolong the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain after 30 June if the EU does not take sufficient measures to protect local farmers.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the Reuters news agency and Sandor Farkas, the State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture

Farkas states that Hungary expects Brussels to make a joint decision against the backdrop of the situation with the Ukrainian grain but if such a decision is not made, the government will protect Hungarian farmers.

As of now, the import of Ukrainian grain is banned until 30 June.

In addition to this, the Hungarian government is considering the possibility of introducing limitations on import of oilseeds and other products from Ukraine.

On 15 April, the Polish government decided to ban the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine until 30 June in order to protect the Polish agrarian sector. On 16 April, Hungary also announced the temporary ban on grain and oilseeds import from Ukraine.

On 17 April, Slovakia also temporarily stopped the import of grain and other products from Ukraine.

